IN PICTURES: Smiles all round as Wigan 10k raises thousands for good causes

The 10th annual event raised money for Wigan-based charity Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, while some participants chose to support other causes close to their hearts.

A post on Wigan 10k’s Facebook page said: “WOW what a day!! We’d just like to say a huge thank you to all of you who joined us today for the 10th HW Moon Toyota Wigan 10k for Joining Jack!

"Whether you ran, volunteered, cheered or supplied everyone with well deserved refreshments we want to give you all a big shoutout!”

The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Wigan. Competitors Set off from the start in Mesnes Park Wigan. Photo: Anthony Farran

