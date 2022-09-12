IN PICTURES: Smiles all round as Wigan 10k raises thousands for good causes
This year’s Wigan 10k and family mile proved to be a big success, as runners and walkers old and young turned out in force.
By Matt Pennington
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:45 pm
The 10th annual event raised money for Wigan-based charity Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, while some participants chose to support other causes close to their hearts.
A post on Wigan 10k’s Facebook page said: “WOW what a day!! We’d just like to say a huge thank you to all of you who joined us today for the 10th HW Moon Toyota Wigan 10k for Joining Jack!
"Whether you ran, volunteered, cheered or supplied everyone with well deserved refreshments we want to give you all a big shoutout!”
