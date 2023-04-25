News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Spring Fashion Live

Shoppers were given free beauty treatments and demonstrations, beauty and fashion tips and a chance of winning a prize, as The Grand Arcade hosted a two-day beauty and fashion event, Spring Style Live.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Spring Style Live at The Grand Arcade shopping centre, Wigan.

Ellice Thomas-Bishop from Moo and Goo.

1. Spring Style Live

Ellice Thomas-Bishop from Moo and Goo.

Ali Wilson, left, and stylist host Lola Royle.

2. Spring Style Live

Ali Wilson, left, and stylist host Lola Royle.

Holly Ghoorun during a Boots beauty demonstration.

3. Spring Style Live

Holly Ghoorun during a Boots beauty demonstration.

Wigan and Leigh College student Razieh Shiralinejad doing a manicure for shopper Jennifer Connell, right.

4. Spring Style Live

Wigan and Leigh College student Razieh Shiralinejad doing a manicure for shopper Jennifer Connell, right.

Related topics:Wigan