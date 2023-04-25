IN PICTURES: Spring Fashion Live

Shoppers were given free beauty treatments and demonstrations, beauty and fashion tips and a chance of winning a prize, as The Grand Arcade hosted a two-day beauty and fashion event, Spring Style Live.
Spring Style Live at The Grand Arcade shopping centre, Wigan.
1. Spring Style Live
Ellice Thomas-Bishop from Moo and Goo. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Spring Style Live
Ali Wilson, left, and stylist host Lola Royle. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Spring Style Live
Holly Ghoorun during a Boots beauty demonstration. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Spring Style Live
Wigan and Leigh College student Razieh Shiralinejad doing a manicure for shopper Jennifer Connell, right. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson