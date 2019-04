The streets of Wigan town centre were closed on Sunday morning as the annual St George’s Day parade was held. Starting and ending at Wigan Parish Church, the procession involved the representatives of numerous uniformed organisations. Bands played and onlookers waved flags as the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Sue Greensmith, proudly took the salute. Following the parade a service was held in the church.

St George's Day parade in Wigan jpimedia Buy a Photo

St George's Day parade in Wigan jpimedia Buy a Photo

St George's Day parade in Wigan jpimedia Buy a Photo

St George's Day parade in Wigan jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more