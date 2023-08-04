IN PICTURES: take a look round the area's latest restaurant, Turpin View

A venue on the outskirts of Wigan has been rebranded.

The Turpin View in Garswood has recently been refurbished and turned into a restaurant, offering locally sourced home cooked food from Wednesday to Sunday.

It has already received rave reviews on its Facebook page with is new dine in for £30 deal on a Friday coming highly recommended

Formerly the Garswood Sports and Social Club, the venue underwent a month-long renovation both indoors and outdoors.

It also has a games room and hosts cabaret nights every Saturday and Sunday featuring local performers as well as tribute acts such as Elvis and Freddie Mercury.

