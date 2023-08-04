News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: take a look round the area's latest restaurant, Turpin View

A venue on the outskirts of Wigan has been rebranded.
By Michelle Adamson and Sian Jones
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

The Turpin View in Garswood has recently been refurbished and turned into a restaurant, offering locally sourced home cooked food from Wednesday to Sunday.

It has already received rave reviews on its Facebook page with is new dine in for £30 deal on a Friday coming highly recommended

Formerly the Garswood Sports and Social Club, the venue underwent a month-long renovation both indoors and outdoors.

It also has a games room and hosts cabaret nights every Saturday and Sunday featuring local performers as well as tribute acts such as Elvis and Freddie Mercury.

Manager Rebecca Duffy.

1. The Turpin View

Manager Rebecca Duffy. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Staff members Harvey Gallagher and Rebecca Duffy, right.

2. The Turpin View

Staff members Harvey Gallagher and Rebecca Duffy, right. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Insdie The Turpin View, a new bar and restaurant on Garswood Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

3. The Turpin View

Insdie The Turpin View, a new bar and restaurant on Garswood Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Exterior of The Turpin View, a new bar and restaurant on Garswood Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

4. The Turpin View

Exterior of The Turpin View, a new bar and restaurant on Garswood Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

