IN PICTURES: take a look round the area's latest restaurant, Turpin View
A venue on the outskirts of Wigan has been rebranded.
By Michelle Adamson and Sian Jones
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
The Turpin View in Garswood has recently been refurbished and turned into a restaurant, offering locally sourced home cooked food from Wednesday to Sunday.
It has already received rave reviews on its Facebook page with is new dine in for £30 deal on a Friday coming highly recommended
Formerly the Garswood Sports and Social Club, the venue underwent a month-long renovation both indoors and outdoors.
It also has a games room and hosts cabaret nights every Saturday and Sunday featuring local performers as well as tribute acts such as Elvis and Freddie Mercury.
