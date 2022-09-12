IN PICTURES: The 10th annual Wigan 10k

Runners and walkers gathered at the start-line at Mesnes Park – a new venue for this year’s event – to pay their respects before the race.
There were fears the event would not go ahead, but organisers from charity Joining Jack believed the money the race generates for good causes would be the highest mark of respect.
1. The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. Pictured; Competitors and spectators observe a one minute silence followed by the natonal anthem, in memory of the Queen.
The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. Pictured; Competitors and spectators observe a one minute silence followed by the natonal anthem, in memory of the Queen.
Photo: Anthony Farran
2. The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. Pictured; (From Left to Right) David Naylor, Reece Slater, Jacob Browning, Kieren Fairhurst.
The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. Pictured; (From Left to Right) David Naylor, Reece Slater, Jacob Browning, Kieren Fairhurst.
Photo: Anthony Farran
3. The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. PIctured; Fastest Female, Lucy Fairclough.
The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. PIctured; Fastest Female, Lucy Fairclough.
Photo: Anthony Farran
4. The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. Pictured; Race Winner, Jake Sache.
The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. Pictured; Race Winner, Jake Sache.
Photo: Anthony Farran