IN PICTURES: The 10th annual Wigan 10k

A minute's silence was held before the 10th annual Wigan 10k to pay tribute after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Matt Pennington
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Runners and walkers gathered at the start-line at Mesnes Park – a new venue for this year’s event – to pay their respects before the race.

There were fears the event would not go ahead, but organisers from charity Joining Jack believed the money the race generates for good causes would be the highest mark of respect.

1. The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. Pictured; Competitors and spectators observe a one minute silence followed by the natonal anthem, in memory of the Queen.

Photo: Anthony Farran

2. The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. Pictured; (From Left to Right) David Naylor, Reece Slater, Jacob Browning, Kieren Fairhurst.

Photo: Anthony Farran

3. The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. PIctured; Fastest Female, Lucy Fairclough.

Photo: Anthony Farran

4. The 10th annual Wigan 10k, Mesnes Park Wigan. Pictured; Race Winner, Jake Sache.

Photo: Anthony Farran

