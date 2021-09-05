Runners taking part in the Wigan 10k

In pictures: The sun shines and the crowds come out to cheer on Wigan 10k runners

The Wigan 10k took place this morning (Sunday) in front of hundreds of spectators and in glorious sunshine.

By Jon Peake
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 12:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th September 2021, 12:46 pm

Here are some pictures from the run, in aid of Joining Jack ...

1.

Fun in the sun at the Wigan 10k

2.

Runners taking part in the Wigan 10k

3.

Runners on their marks ready for the start of the race

4.

Fun in the sun at the Wigan 10k

