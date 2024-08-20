Thrive CIC is a day care provider for adults with learning disabilities in the Hindley area, who specialise in providing an alternative quality service, offering opportunities for people aged 16-plus with support needs, enhancing life skills and strengthening quality of life through positive thinking and creative activities.
Thrive is open to the public 11am and 1pm Monday to Friday and the current festival events run until August 23. Anyone interested in visiting contact [email protected] for more information contact 0787 218 0162 or see their social media.
1. THRIVE FEST 2024
Festival fun with music, entertainment, workshops, arts, crafts, games and lots of fun at THRIVE FEST 2024. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. THRIVE FEST 2024
Festival fun with music, entertainment, workshops, arts, crafts, games and lots of fun at THRIVE FEST 2024. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. THRIVE FEST 2024
Festival fun with music, entertainment, workshops, arts, crafts, games and lots of fun at THRIVE FEST 2024. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. THRIVE FEST 2024
Festival fun with music, entertainment, workshops, arts, crafts, games and lots of fun at THRIVE FEST 2024. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.