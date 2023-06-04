News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

IN PICTURES: Update on redevelopment of Wigan town centre

The Wigan town centre skyline is definitely changing as continuing demolition of the Galleries shopping centre is now beginning to leave big gaps on the high street like missing teeth.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

The removal of the old mall will run into next year although construction of the new multi-million-pound redevelopment – including 464 homes, a multimedia centre with cinema,bowling alley, indoor mini-golf plus shops, offices and a new market hall – can begin before the razing of the old place is complete.

-

1. Wigan town centre

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

2. Wigan town centre

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

3. Wigan town centre

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
-

4. Wigan town centre

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Wigan