IN PICTURES: Update on redevelopment of Wigan town centre
The Wigan town centre skyline is definitely changing as continuing demolition of the Galleries shopping centre is now beginning to leave big gaps on the high street like missing teeth.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST
The removal of the old mall will run into next year although construction of the new multi-million-pound redevelopment – including 464 homes, a multimedia centre with cinema,bowling alley, indoor mini-golf plus shops, offices and a new market hall – can begin before the razing of the old place is complete.
