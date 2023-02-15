IN PICTURES: Volunteers thanked for their hard work in Wigan community at awards presentation

Scores of volunteers were praised for making a difference in their community at a special awards ceremony.

Aspull, Whelley and New Springs ward councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn held a thank you event at Aspull Royal British Legion.

More than 120 people from sports groups to social clubs attended in recognition of their efforts in the area over the decades.

It was hosted by MC Mark Ashley and included a presentation from artists Al and Al about their plans for transform Haigh Hall, an award ceremony, a buffet, a raffle in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice and people in war-torn Ukraine, and entertainment by Ryan James.

Coun Ready said: “The awards couldn't have gone any better. We are so lucky to have so many great people in our area. They are the glue that keeps us all together. I feel so humbled by all our residents who do this work day in, day out.”

Photographs submitted by Coun Ready.

