IN PICTURES: Wigan and Leigh Hospice's firewalk event

Fund-raisers braved the heat to take part in a firewalk organised by Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

A total of 30 fearless participants walked over red-hot coals, raising £6,300.

Every year the hospice must raise two-thirds of its costs – more than £4m – to keep its services running.

These donations are given in memory of loved ones, left in wills and raised at events. Money is also generated through the hospice’s charity shops and the hospice lottery.

Every donation received goes towards covering the cost of the support the hospice provides to patients and their loved ones.

Its next fund-raising event is a fashion show on Friday, October 13 at Hindley Community Sports and Social Club. Tickets are now available on the hospice’s website.

1 . Firewalk Wigan and Leigh Hospice Firewalk event Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Firewalk All fired up and ready for the challenge, 30 brave fund-raisers took part in the event - Wigan and Leigh Hospice Firewalk event Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Firewalk Hot on their heels! Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Firewalk Fund-raising queens. Photo: submitted Photo Sales