IN PICTURES: Wigan Athletics fans and players celebrate at Party in the Park

There was plenty to celebrate when Wigan Athletic players and fans came together for a giant Party in the Park.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 12:30 pm

A special celebration was held at Mesnes Park on Sunday to mark the end of the season and Latics being crowned champions of League One.

Rain did not keep thousands of supporters away, after a long season following their team around the country.

The event was hosted by BBC radio and Quest TV’s Colin Murray and was a chance for fans to meet their favourite players and pose for photographs.

Manager Leam Richardson, staff and players took part in question-and-answer sessions on stage, sharing their thoughts on the successful season.

Wigan bands Stanleys, Flechettes and Rivver all performed, while there were also food and drink stalls and activities for young supporters provided by Wigan Youth Zone.

