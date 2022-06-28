The barking mad, Makants Greyhound Rescue dog show, was held at Astley Street Park, in Tyldesley.

The event was organised by Makants Greyhound Rescue NW and the Friends of Astley Park to boost the coffers of the organisation which helps to re-home retired racing dogs.

It included a fun-fair, craft stalls, pet stalls, cake sales, face painting, balloons, a raffle, tombola, a bouncy castle and refreshments.

There were two show rings with 13 classes in each, where rossettes and trophies were to be won.

