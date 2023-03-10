News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Wigan councillors host lunch for veterans

Veterans tucked into a tasty buffet and enjoyed good conversation thanks to Wigan councillors.

By Gaynor Clarke
1 hour ago

A veterans’ lunch was held at St Aidan’s Social Centre in Winstanley, hosted by the ward councillors for Winstanley – Mayor of Wigan Marie Morgan, her consort Clive Morgan and Paul Kenny – and for Worsley Mesnes – David Hurst, Billy Rotherham and Lynne Holland.

Also in attendance were Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux and Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue.

1. Veterans' lunch

Photo: David Hurst Photography

2. Veterans' lunch

Photo: David Hurst Photography

Council leader Coun David Molyneux, Coun Clive Morgan, Coun Marie Morgan, Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue and Coun Paul Kenny

3. Veterans' lunch

Council leader Coun David Molyneux, Coun Clive Morgan, Coun Marie Morgan, Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue and Coun Paul Kenny

Photo: David Hurst Photography

4. Veterans' lunch

Photo: David Hurst Photography

