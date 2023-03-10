IN PICTURES: Wigan councillors host lunch for veterans
Veterans tucked into a tasty buffet and enjoyed good conversation thanks to Wigan councillors.
By Gaynor Clarke
1 hour ago
A veterans’ lunch was held at St Aidan’s Social Centre in Winstanley, hosted by the ward councillors for Winstanley – Mayor of Wigan Marie Morgan, her consort Clive Morgan and Paul Kenny – and for Worsley Mesnes – David Hurst, Billy Rotherham and Lynne Holland.
Also in attendance were Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux and Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue.
