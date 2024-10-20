In pictures: Wigan students head to catwalk at fashion show for Daffodils Dreams

A red carpet was laid down at Whelan’s Bar, at The Brick Community Stadium, so students could showcase both pre-loved garments and their own designs.

The event also featured a variety of stalls offering unique items from local businesses, including jewellery designed by a talented 12-year-old artist who transforms broken pieces into stunning creations.

It was organised by Daffodils Dreams, which provides both essential items and positive life experiences for Wigan children and families struggling to make ends meet.

It aimed to highlight the benefits of buying pre-loved items, as well support local businesses and foster a sense of community.

Daffodils Dreams founder Maureen Holcroft said: “The Daffodils Dreams fashion show was a fantastic celebration of creativity, community and sustainable fashion.

"We were thrilled to have the talented students from Wigan and Leigh College not only showcase their own creations, but also model pre-loved items from our boutique. Their involvement, along with the support of our wonderful volunteers, customers and friends from POW, added a fresh and dynamic energy to the night.”

She thanked the event’s sponsors and and other businesses involved, staff at The Brick Community Stadium, and photography students from Wigan and Leigh College and MCCM Productions for capturing the event.

She added: “We truly appreciate everyone who bought tickets, took part in our raffle and games, and enjoyed the evening’s festivities. Your support means the world to us."