In pictures: Wigan veterans walk 80 miles to commemorate 80-year anniversary

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
A group of veterans employed by Wigan Council are pictured setting off on the 80 for 80 Challenge. It is an 80-mile walk commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, setting off from Wigan Town Hall to walk the distance over four days, arriving at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, leading up to Remembrance Day, and raising funds for the Royal British Legion in the process.

The funds raised through this walk will go towards providing crucial support such as shelter, clothing, medication and education, helping veterans get their lives back on track through the Royal British Legion. Crowdfunding to Wigan Poppy Appeal for Royal British Legion: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/RoyalBritishLegion80milesfor80years?utm_source=offline&utm_medium=qrcode&utm_term=xAywAQwep

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson showed her support and waved the group off. A group of veterans employed by Wigan Council take part in the 80 for 80 challenge, as they walk 80 miles commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, setting off from Wigan Town Hall to walk 80 miles over four days, arriving at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, leading up to Remembrance Day, raising fund for the Royal British Legion.

1. 80 for 80

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson showed her support and waved the group off. A group of veterans employed by Wigan Council take part in the 80 for 80 challenge, as they walk 80 miles commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, setting off from Wigan Town Hall to walk 80 miles over four days, arriving at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, leading up to Remembrance Day, raising fund for the Royal British Legion. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Family and friends show their support as a group of veterans employed by Wigan Council take part in the 80 for 80 challenge, as they walk 80 miles commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

2. 80 for 80

Family and friends show their support as a group of veterans employed by Wigan Council take part in the 80 for 80 challenge, as they walk 80 miles commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
A group of veterans employed by Wigan Council take part in the 80 for 80 challenge.

3. 80 for 80

A group of veterans employed by Wigan Council take part in the 80 for 80 challenge. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson showed her support, pictured with the group and supporters.

4. 80 for 80

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson showed her support, pictured with the group and supporters. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganWigan CouncilRoyal British Legion
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice