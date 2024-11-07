In pictures: Wigan veterans walk 80 miles to commemorate 80-year anniversary

A group of veterans employed by Wigan Council are pictured setting off on the 80 for 80 Challenge. It is an 80-mile walk commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, setting off from Wigan Town Hall to walk the distance over four days, arriving at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, leading up to Remembrance Day, and raising funds for the Royal British Legion in the process.