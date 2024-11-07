1. 80 for 80
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson showed her support and waved the group off. A group of veterans employed by Wigan Council take part in the 80 for 80 challenge, as they walk 80 miles commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, setting off from Wigan Town Hall to walk 80 miles over four days, arriving at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, leading up to Remembrance Day, raising fund for the Royal British Legion. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. 80 for 80
Family and friends show their support as a group of veterans employed by Wigan Council take part in the 80 for 80 challenge, as they walk 80 miles commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. 80 for 80
A group of veterans employed by Wigan Council take part in the 80 for 80 challenge. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. 80 for 80
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson showed her support, pictured with the group and supporters. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson