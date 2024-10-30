Let it Glow was a free, grassroots community event to allow people to reclaim dark spaces and to have fun safely.

It featured an illuminated walk through the woods, a chance to have a family portrait in front of the moon, shadow puppets, an ultraviolet experience and more.

Volunteers from All In Good Taste, FAWNS and The One House Community Centre worked together to organise the event at The One House in Aspull and the surrounding land and it was funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

One House volunteer Linda Gorner said: “It was an amazing night. The woods not just lit up with beautiful colours, but also alive with laughter from children and adults, It made it the perfect community event.”

