In pictures: Wigan's heritage is celebrated in new exhibition featuring artwork by Clay Club members

Places and people familiar to many Wiganers have been recreated in artwork by members of a pottery group.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

An exhibition by Clay Club has opened at Trencherfield Mill featuring ceramics made by talented artists.

Clay Club is a weekly session run at The Old Courts by Everyday and supported by the National Lottery’s community fund Awards for All.

It is open to people who face barriers – such as social isolation, mental health struggles and dementia – when accessing the arts, and provides an opportunity for them to join free, regular pottery sessions and socialise with others who have the same experiences.

A year in the making, this exhibition celebrates Wigan's heritage and how the potters have used ceramics as a form of creative expression.

1. Clay Club exhibition

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Clay Club exhibition

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Clay Club exhibition

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Clay Club exhibition

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

