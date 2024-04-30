In pictures: Wigan's heritage is celebrated in new exhibition featuring artwork by Clay Club members

An exhibition by Clay Club has opened at Trencherfield Mill featuring ceramics made by talented artists.
Clay Club is a weekly session run at The Old Courts by Everyday and supported by the National Lottery’s community fund Awards for All.
It is open to people who face barriers – such as social isolation, mental health struggles and dementia – when accessing the arts, and provides an opportunity for them to join free, regular pottery sessions and socialise with others who have the same experiences.
A year in the making, this exhibition celebrates Wigan's heritage and how the potters have used ceramics as a form of creative expression.
