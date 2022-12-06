News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Wigan's latest British citizenship ceremony

Wigan's newest British citizens are pictured celebrating as the borough's mayor,Coun Marie Morgan, presents certificates and poses for photographs with recipients.

By Michelle Adamson
5 minutes ago

She is seen along with consort Clive Morgan and Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough, at the monthly Wigan British Citizenship ceremony at Wigan Town Hall.

1. Wigan British Citizenship Ceremony

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. WIGAN - 30-11-22 Wigan's newest British citizens are celebrated as the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, presents certificates and poses for photographs with recipients, along with consort Clive Morgan and Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough, at the monthly Wigan British Citizenship ceremony at Wigan Town Hall.

from left, The Mayor's consort Coun Clive Morgan, Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, the Mayor's cadet Jess McGowan and Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough, at the monthly Wigan British Citizenship ceremony at Wigan Town Hall.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. Wigan British Citizenship Ceremony

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. Wigan British Citizenship Ceremony

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

