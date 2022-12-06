IN PICTURES: Wigan's latest British citizenship ceremony

2. WIGAN - 30-11-22 Wigan's newest British citizens are celebrated as the Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, presents certificates and poses for photographs with recipients, along with consort Clive Morgan and Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough, at the monthly Wigan British Citizenship ceremony at Wigan Town Hall.
from left, The Mayor's consort Coun Clive Morgan, Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, the Mayor's cadet Jess McGowan and Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough, at the monthly Wigan British Citizenship ceremony at Wigan Town Hall.