News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

IN PICTURES: Wigan's very own Winter Wonderland

A Wigan organisation has created its very own Winter Wonderland. Applecast North-West transformed its outdoor space for the festive season. The popular event featured Santa and his elves, candy cane houses and tepee tents filled with Christmas crafts for all the family.

By Sian Jones
6 minutes ago

Pupils from St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School in Norley Hall had a great time during their day at the attraction. The AppleCast charity supports excluded young people and adults with special educational needs or disabilities.

1. Applecast Winter Wonderland

Neil Farnworth at Applecast Winter Wonderland

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. Applecast Winter Wonderland

.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. Applecast Winter Wonderland

Neil Farnworth with pupils from St Cuthbert's catholic primary school

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. Applecast Winter Wonderland

Applecast staff members Gary Strawson and Joe Thomas, right.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Wigan