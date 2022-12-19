IN PICTURES: Wigan's very own Winter Wonderland
A Wigan organisation has created its very own Winter Wonderland. Applecast North-West transformed its outdoor space for the festive season. The popular event featured Santa and his elves, candy cane houses and tepee tents filled with Christmas crafts for all the family.
By Sian Jones
6 minutes ago
Pupils from St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School in Norley Hall had a great time during their day at the attraction. The AppleCast charity supports excluded young people and adults with special educational needs or disabilities.
