IN PICTURES: Wild Workshop
Brave and curious youngsters got close up to nature as Steven Lewis-Neill hosted a Wild Workshop at Standish Library. The hands-on session had children looking at bugs under special microscopes, meeting some animals and learning about their habitats.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Sessions such as this are aimed at ensuring children understand nature and appreciate its complexity and beauty, helping to enrich lives and develop a deeper respect for the world in which we live.
