IN PICTURES: Wild Workshop

Brave and curious youngsters got close up to nature as Steven Lewis-Neill hosted a Wild Workshop at Standish Library. The hands-on session had children looking at bugs under special microscopes, meeting some animals and learning about their habitats.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

Sessions such as this are aimed at ensuring children understand nature and appreciate its complexity and beauty, helping to enrich lives and develop a deeper respect for the world in which we live.

1. Wild Workshop

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Wild Workshop

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Steven Lewis-Neill hosts his Wild Workshops at Standish Library.

3. Wild Workshop

Steven Lewis-Neill hosts his Wild Workshops at Standish Library. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The hands-on session has children getting a closer look at bugs in special magnifiers.

4. Wild Workshop

The hands-on session has children getting a closer look at bugs in special magnifiers. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

