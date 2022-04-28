IN PICTURES - Workers' Memorial Day

Events were held at workplaces and in public places across the country to pay tribute to all those killed by work-related incidents and disease on International Workers’ Memorial Day.

In Britain, work kills 169 people a day – the equivalent of seven people every hour.

In the last 12 months alone, more than 61,530 people nationally died because of work.

Since 2020, the numbers paying with their life for earning a living has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 virus.

This has been particularly stark in the North West where there have been more covid deaths than anywhere in Britain – more than in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales combined.

1. - Wigan MP Lisa Nandy speaks at the ceremony. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2. - Allan Foster, chair of The Friends of Mesnes Park, leads the ceremony, Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3. - Lisa Nandy MP and Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, with members of the community attend the 10th annual Workers' Memorial Day, with a ceremony around the memorial tree and plaque in Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4. WIGAN - 28-04-22 Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve speaks at the event, Members of the community attend the 10th annual Workers' Memorial Day, with a ceremony around the memorial tree and plaque in Mesnes Park, Wigan. Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve speaks at the event, Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales