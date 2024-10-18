IN PICTURES: World Catch Wrestling Championships 2024

By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
The Snake Pit World Catch Wrestling Championships 2024, were held for the first time, in Wigan! Full results and Championship images are coming soon! In the meantime check out our social channels for some unbelievable action from the The Snakepit World Championships 2024.

The Snake Pit, Aspull, is famous around the globe as the original home of Catch As Catch Can Wrestling, who proudly hosted a two-day event The Snake Pit World Catch Wrestling Championship 2024 at The Edge, Wigan. The Championship was a tremendous success, showcasing elite-level competitors from across the world in a celebration of this historic combat sport. The event's success would not have been possible without the invaluable support of the local council and councillors, who continue to champion Wigan's proud wrestling heritage. Photographs by James Bullingham.

For more information about the history of the club and what they do visit https://www.snakepitwigan.com/

