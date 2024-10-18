The Snake Pit, Aspull, is famous around the globe as the original home of Catch As Catch Can Wrestling, who proudly hosted a two-day event The Snake Pit World Catch Wrestling Championship 2024 at The Edge, Wigan. The Championship was a tremendous success, showcasing elite-level competitors from across the world in a celebration of this historic combat sport. The event's success would not have been possible without the invaluable support of the local council and councillors, who continue to champion Wigan's proud wrestling heritage. Photographs by James Bullingham.