They learned how to create their own vat of slime using household products and colourful paint during the hands-on session.

It was part of a morning full of creative science, tech and fun activities held at Wigan Library by community arts organisation Wigan STEAM.

There was also a beatboxing class where Chris Maylor, who performs as Renegrade, shared his skills with the children, and a 3D printing workshop.

Wigan STEAM holds a regular programme of events, as well as creative projects in collaboration with artists and work in education settings.

Its next slime-making workshop will take place at 1pm on Saturday, May 14 at The Old Courts. It is suitable for children aged eight and over and tickets are now on sale, priced £6.50.

