IN PICTURES: Your favourite celebrities from Wigan including Richard Ashcroft, The Lathums and Tom Aspinall
Wigan certainly has its fair share of famous faces – from award-winning actor Sir Ian McKellen to rugby league legend Billy Boston.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST
We asked readers on our Wigan Today Facebook page for their favourite celebrities to come from the borough.
There was a wide range of answers, with musicians, television presenters, actors and rugby players among those named.
Here are some of the stars loved by Wiganers.
