News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Former lovers who murdered a Wigan dad have been jailed for life
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

IN PICTURES: Your favourite celebrities from Wigan including Richard Ashcroft, The Lathums and Tom Aspinall

Wigan certainly has its fair share of famous faces – from award-winning actor Sir Ian McKellen to rugby league legend Billy Boston.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

We asked readers on our Wigan Today Facebook page for their favourite celebrities to come from the borough.

There was a wide range of answers, with musicians, television presenters, actors and rugby players among those named.

Here are some of the stars loved by Wiganers.

Singer and The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft

1. Favourite Wigan celebrities

Singer and The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Actor Sir Ian McKellen

2. Favourite Wigan celebrities

Actor Sir Ian McKellen Photo: Marty Melville

Photo Sales
Rugby league player Brian McTigue

3. Favourite Wigan celebrities

Rugby league player Brian McTigue Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall

4. Favourite Wigan celebrities

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganFacebook