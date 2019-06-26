Indoor picnic for Wigan tots and mums to mark breastfeeding awareness month

Mothers, babies and volunteers tucked into a picnic as they celebrated Wigan Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

Peer support charity Breastfeeding Together had planned to hold a picnic at Jubilee Park in Ashton on Monday, but it was moved to Ashton Library due to wet weather.

Other news: Thousands of Wiganers living in fuel poverty



The event was one of a series held during June to promote breastfeeding and provide information and support for new and expectant parents.

Support groups around the borough celebrated with parties and an information stand was taken to shopping centres and several large events.

The charity has also been raising money for two hospital-grade breast pumps, which will be loaned to new mums struggling to breastfeed.