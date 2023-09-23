News you can trust since 1853
Innovative new Wigan care home to create numerous jobs

An award-winning care home group is looking to recruit a whole staff team for an innovative development in Wigan set to open in 2024.
By Sian Jones
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Millennium Care, a family-run business which has created jobs in the North West for over 30 years, manages five homes across Lancashire and Greater Manchester. The provider is currently building a sixth home which will be based in Standish.

Langtree Care Home will join two other homes on its Chorley Road site creating the Standish Care Village which is the first of its kind in the borough.

It will be Millennium Care’s eighth home and the care village is its most most ambitious project to date.

How the Langtree care home will lookHow the Langtree care home will look
Its completion will provide an additional 52 care beds for the borough and will cater for respite, residential, nursing, dementia, and help meet the need for an increased number of EMI (elderly mentally infirm) care beds in the region.

The three homes in Standish Care Village will also allow residents to remain in a familiar setting as their condition changes.

With an anticipated opening date of Spring 2024, Millennium is eager to create the perfect staff team to hit the ground running.

The provider is looking to fill management, admin, nursing, carer, domestic, kitchen and maintenance positions and is asking those interested to contact them directly.

Regional group manager at Millennium Care, Stacey Astin, said: “First and foremost, Langtree Care Home will be a state-of-the-art and innovative care home which will provide outstanding EMI care. Purpose built it will be the perfect place for future residents to age with grace and dignity.

“We’re delighted with the build but now it’s time to focus on creating a skilful, enthusiastic and caring staff team which will cement the home as one of the best in the country.

‘We ask anyone interested to fill out an expression of interest form on our website or contact us directly, we’ll then be reaching out in the coming weeks to start the recruitment process.”

To submit an expression of interest form please visit: https://www.millennium care.co.uk/langtree-interest/

For more information on the Standish Care Village please visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/standish-care-village/

