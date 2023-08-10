Ryan Duffy, 24, from Ashton and 20-year-old Ellie Marsden, from Golborne, were fatally injured in the one-vehicle collision on the Appleby road between Kings Meaburn and Drybeck in Cumbria, on the morning of September 5 2021.

A pre-inquest review took place at Cockermouth Coroner’s Court this week, during which the assistant coroner Craig Smith said he would like to visit the scene of the crash, where Ryan’s Citroen Berlingo van came to grief, before continuing with proceedings.

Ellie Marsden and Ryan Duffy

The possibility of having a jury for the inquest was raised, in which case the full inquest may not take place until next year. Should the coroner decide that a jury is not required, the hearing was likelier to take place in November, the court was told.

The pre-inquest review was then adjourned.

Following the deaths, Ellie’s sister Chloe Marsden said: “I am truly lost for words right now and can’t put into words how much I am heartbroken to have lost my one and only best friend and sister in the whole wide world!

“You would have been the best auntie to this little boy of mine. You had a heart of gold and were the most amazing person; thank you for always being there for me no matter the time.

“I am so thankful for having you as the person I got to grow up with.

“I am sitting here waiting for you to walk into the room in all your glam and tell me this is a lie. I wish I could just give you the biggest hug and tell you how much I love you.

“I hope you party hard up in heaven with Ryan, which I have no doubt you will! I love you endlessly, until we meet again my beautiful girl!”

Ryan’s family said at the time: “Ryan was a kind-hearted, fun loving, happy, son, grandson, nephew and friend to many. Ryan lived for his family and friends and was devoted to his girlfriend Ellie. He had a big heart and personality and was adored by all who knew him.

“Ryan loved fishing and took every opportunity possible to try and catch that elusive 'big fish'.