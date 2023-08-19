Removal man Daniel Seddon, known as Danny, was described as a hard worker who wanted to be the best father to his two children, a son aged seven and a daughter aged 16 from two relationships.

The inquest at Bolton Coroners Court heard that Mr Seddon, 44, had become depressed after the break-up of his marriage to Gemma, and had been texting her shortly before his death.

General view of River Way, Wigan

He was found unresponsive in his first floor flat above a commercial premises in River Way in the town centre on April 19 this year.

His daughter Gracie, who made the tragic discovery, said in a statement her father had been “feeling low” and that he had been worried about his finances and the tenancy on his flat coming to an end soon.

His sister Laura Rhodes said Mr Seddon loved his kids, who he “worshipped”, but that his recent relationship breakdown had led to a depressive mood.

A police investigation following the discovery of Mr Seddon’s body revealed there were no suspicious circumstances, while a post mortem - which gave the cause of death as hanging - showed there was nothing toxicologically significant in his system.

However an analysis of his mobile phone revealed that Mr Seddon had been researching suicide on the internet on the day he died.

The coroner, Timothy Brennan, said it was clear Mr Seddon had “real dignity and was a proud man” who kept his feelings to himself so as not to burden others.

Mr Brennan said: “This is a very sad and tragic case. His family had no clue he was contemplating self-harm and didn’t expect him to do anything like this. It was unpredictable to all who were closest to him.

"There was a background history of episodic low mood but he had no serious medical health concerns and was not afraid of hard work. He wanted to be the best father he could be.”

Mr Brennan concluded the death was a suicide and conveyed his condolences to the family who were present at the hearing.