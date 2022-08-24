Inquest opens into death of Wigan man at Haigh Woodland Park
An inquest has been opened into the death of a man at a popular Wigan park.
By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:30 pm
Stephen Hitchen, 52, from Wigan, died on Sunday, August 14 at Haigh Woodland Park.
Flowers were left at the park by loved ones paying tribute to Mr Hitchen after his death.
An inquest was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court yesterday by coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh to look into what happened.
It was adjourned for a full hearing, on a date yet to be set.