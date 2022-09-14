Inquest opens into the death of a motorcyclist killed on a Wigan road
An inquest has been opened into the death of a Wigan motorcyclist.
By Sian Jones
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:42 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:52 am
Jamie Harrison was fatally injured when his Honda CBR100 motorbike was in collision with a Ford Focus on Hall Lane in Hindley at around 4pm on Thursday September 1.
An inquest was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court on Tuesday September 13 by coroner Simon Nelson
It heard that there were reports that the 53-year-old was overtaking a vehicle before a head-on crash took place.
Most Popular
The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing on February 17.