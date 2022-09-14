Jamie Harrison was fatally injured when his Honda CBR100 motorbike was in collision with a Ford Focus on Hall Lane in Hindley at around 4pm on Thursday September 1.

An inquest was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court on Tuesday September 13 by coroner Simon Nelson

It heard that there were reports that the 53-year-old was overtaking a vehicle before a head-on crash took place.

Jamie Harrison, right with his fiancée Amanda

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing on February 17.

Following his death, Jamie’s fiancée Amanda paid tribute to the “love of her life.”

She said: "As a family we are devastated the loss of my babe (Jamie). It has been such a shock and something we as a family will never be able to comprehend or get over.

"We can't imagine life with out you my handsome man.

"You were funny, always right and the love of my life. You were so selfless when it come us all and loving.

"The only solace as a family is that you died the way you would of wanted to.