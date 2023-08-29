News you can trust since 1853
Inquest will look into death of great-grandad found in Wigan car park

An inquest has opened to look into the death of a great-grandad found in a Wigan car park several days after he was reported missing.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Leslie Fielding, 77, was last seen on the evening of Saturday, June 17, when he left his home in Haydock and drove off in his silver Toyota Rav 4 car.

Police started to search for him when he was reported missing and they used social media to make two appeals for help to find him.

Leslie FieldingLeslie Fielding
Mr Fielding’s body was discovered in a car near Greensway shopping centre in Ashton on Thursday, June 22.

There were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances, so a file was prepared for the coroner.

Prof Dr Alan Walsh has now formally opened an inquest to look into the circumstances surrounding his death.

It heard his provisional medical cause of death was combined drug toxicity.

A full inquest will be held on December 11 at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

