Leslie Fielding, 77, was last seen on the evening of Saturday, June 17, when he left his home in Haydock and drove off in his silver Toyota Rav 4 car.

Police started to search for him when he was reported missing and they used social media to make two appeals for help to find him.

Leslie Fielding

Mr Fielding’s body was discovered in a car near Greensway shopping centre in Ashton on Thursday, June 22.

There were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances, so a file was prepared for the coroner.

Prof Dr Alan Walsh has now formally opened an inquest to look into the circumstances surrounding his death.

It heard his provisional medical cause of death was combined drug toxicity.