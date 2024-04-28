Inspired by the London and Manchester marathons? Here are 11 parkruns in Wigan and the surrounding areas where you can get running

If you have been inspired to follow in their footsteps but aren’t quite ready to run 26.2 miles, a good way to get started is by taking part in parkrun.

Every Saturday morning, green spaces across the country become a hive of activity as runners and walkers tackle 5km courses.

The events are free and are open to people of all ages and abilities, with a team of volunteers ensuring everything goes smoothly.

There are even junior parkruns on Sunday mornings where children can run, walk or even hop, skip and jump their way around 2km.

We take a look at some of the places in Wigan and the surrounding area where you can take part in parkrun.

To find out more and register, go to www.parkrun.org.uk.

1 . Haigh Woodland parkrun at Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan .

2 . Pennington Flash parkrun at Pennington Flash Country Park, Leigh .

3 . Leigh junior parkrun at Leigh Sports Village .