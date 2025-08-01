A great selection of drinks? Euros or rugby on TV?

Or do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?

Well if you do and you’re looking for a new place to sample some ales on International Beer Day today (Friday August 1) here are 16 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in and around Wigan according to Google reviews.

In no particular order, they are all rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers in reviews.

National Beer Day 2024 18 of the friendliest pubs to grab a beer on National Beer Day

The John Bull Chop House- The Wiend, Wigan Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 778 reviews

Real Crafty- Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 399 reviews

Tap N' Barrel- Jaxon's Court, Wigan Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 429 reviews