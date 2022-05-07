Internationally acclaimed pianist to perform at village hall near Wigan

Parbold Douglas Music, which organises critically acclaimed A-lister recitals, says it is delighted to welcome back the maestro who is a regular performer on the world’s finest stages, as a recitalist and soloist with the world’s greatest orchestras and conductors.

He was awarded the National Music Prize in 2012 by the Ministry of Culture of Spain and named Artist of the Year at the International Classical Music Awards (ICMA) in 2019.

Keyboard maestro Javier Perianes

He has chosen to perform at Parbold some of the most celebrated music by three of the greatest Spanish composers of the early 20th century: Enrique Granados, Isaac Albeniz and Manuel de Falla.

Albeniz’s Iberia and Granados’ Goyescas are well-loved and particularly popular among audiences.

Falla’s El Amor Brujo (Love, the Magician) is a glorious depiction of gypsy life, featuring dances from his exciting and enchanting ballet.

The concert takes place at the Parbold Village Hall auditorium at 7.45pm on Saturday May 14.

Tickets are £5 for young people and students, and adult tickets are £20. They can be booked by visiting the website www.parbolddouglasmusic.org, emailing [email protected] or by phoning 01257 498452.

