Investigation under way into fatal house collapse in Wigan
The authorities have begun an in-depth probe into the tragic circumstances of an incident in which a woman died.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has confirmed it is jointly probing the circumstances of the shocking incident on Old Lane in Shevington last Sunday with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
A 77-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble of the building by the emergency services and taken to hospital where she later died.
Shocked neighbours told how the gable end of the house fell and they desperately tried to sift through the rubble to rescue the pensioner.
At the start of this week the building had been entirely taped off and an unmarked police car was sat outside the property.
