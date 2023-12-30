An Irish club in Wigan has given the community a chance to meet old friends with a range of events.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Known as the Claddagh group, it is aimed at the older generation who may feel lonely or isolated and provides plent of activities to get involved with at the Brian Boru Irish club, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Taking place every Monday morning between 10am and 2pm, it began in August with 15 people attending and now new faces are being seen every week, with around 45 people in total taking part in knit and natter, bracelet making, button art, crochet, glass painting and calligraphy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers regularly hear of peoples enjoyment when attending the events and being able to participate in activities, helping them feel part of the community.

The Claddagh Group, held at the Brian Boru Irish Club helps people feel part of a community

They recognise the impact that loneliness can have on people, especially after the covid-19 pandemic, and that people have found it hard to begin mixing with society again due to lacking confidence.

Furthermore people prefer to do things during the day as they don't like to go out when it is dark. The group is named the Claddagh Group due to Claddagh representing Love, Loyalty and Friendship.

Tom Moran, President of the Brian Boru Irish Club said: “We wanted to create a safe place for all members of the community to come and socialise and make friends by learning new skills and taking part in different activities. We feel that the group will reduce the feeling of isolation and loneliness and also have a positive impact on mental health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Allen, who attends the group every week said: “I think the group has made a good impact, people are coming in who live on their own and normally wouldn’t go out. Considering it’s only been going a short time we’re getting a good number of people attending, both men and women.”

The weekly group gives residents the chance to get involved with a range of activities

"They asked me would I do a man-shed type of thing so I’m latering tables at the minute. I’ve been coming in this club for 50 years and I think if I can come and help anyone I will. I’ve met some lovely people in here who have lived here as long as me and I’d never met them before!"

Research conducted by Campaign to end Loneliness found that approximately seven per cent of respondents (3.83 million people) said they feel lonely often or always. The impacts of loneliness includes an increase in risk of early mortality, poorer mental health, and loss of confidence.

Further figures suggests that there this has risen from six per cent in 2020, indicating that there has not been a return to pre-pandemic levels of loneliness.

Another regular at the Claddagh Club, Irene Yates said: “We have so many talents ranging from playing musical instruments to making beautiful gifts to give as presents or as a keepsake.

"We have jewellery making, toy making, knitted dolls and crochet items along with learning calligraphy and art is also a hit. But I can honestly say we share our skills with each other and the feeling is much appreciated throughout the group members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We chat amongst us, we laugh and share stories and learn new skills along the way, individuals with a health condition and learning disability are also members they really love it.

"Helen and Tom we cannot thank you enough for setting this group up, we not only feel valued, our emotional health and wellbeing is through the roof, and continues to escalate thanks to you. I personally recommend this to anyone whom wishes to come along n meet us all.”