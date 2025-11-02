A video celebrating all things Wigan has exploded across social media.

The video entitled Vintage Wigan was created using an AI app called Grok which turns pictures into videos.

It shows images of borough landmarks throughout the years, including those that are no longer around, such as Casino Club and the Ritz cinema.

The video was created by Gary Winstanley, who runs the Facebook page Pie TV and who created the Life of Pies song earlier this year.

Gary Winstanley, who created the video also produced a Wiganese dictionary

It has already racked up more than 200,000 views in less than a week and has been shared more than 700 times.

Gary said: “Somebody told me about an app that you could create anything to a picture. So I started doing some daft stuff. You can only create six-second clips because it’s a free app.

"I saw someone had done something similar in Ulverston using old postcards so I thought I could give that a go.

"So I dug out some old pictures of Wigan from days gone by and got the app to animate them. I put them all together and put a bit of music over the top and it went viral on Pie TV.”

Gary says it has been one of his most viral videos to date and that there has been a mixed reaction to the video due to the use of AI, however the majority of people have been reminiscing about how the borough has changed.

Gary added: “Because it is AI some people don’t like it, some people do.

"On the whole it has been pretty well received. A lot of the comments have said how much Wigan has changed and how much people preferred it back then. It brought back memories for a lot of people and for those who don’t live in Wigan anymore.

"It’s got more attention than I thought it would because you never know with AI. I never said it was AI, I just put it out as vintage Wigan, otherwise they pre-judge you.

"A few of the clips are not perfect, there’s a couple of errors – there is a couple of cars driving past with no drivers. But the general feel of it is that it is a good vibe.”