By Phil Wilkinson
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 04:55 GMT
Wigan Bridge Club is leaving its home after nearly 90 years.

The club has been based at 38 Bridgeman Terrace, opposite Mesnes Park, since 1939.

But this month it will move to rented accommodation at Trinity United Reform Church, on Milton Grove, near Wigan Infirmary.

A drop in membership and the cost of the upkeep of the building – as well as accessibility issues – prompted the switch.

Wigan Bridge Club is leaving its home after nearly 90 years

The existing building is expected to be turned into offices.

While it is the end of an era for the club, it is hoped the move will help to ensure it has a bright future.

Club president Margaret Wilkinson said: “We’ve been there nearly 90 years so of course it is sad to be leaving our home.

“But we’re also looking forward to the move and having more facilities for our members. And we look forward to welcoming new members – they’re always guaranteed a warm welcome.”

Money from the sale will go towards safeguarding the club’s future, she added.

Bridge is a card game, played between two teams of two, which traces its roots to the 16th Century.

Wigan Bridge Club was founded in 1936 and moved to Bridgeman Terrace three years later after buying the building for £550.

The club has enjoyed regional and national success over the years.

Mrs Wilkinson added: “Playing bridge is well recognised as stimulating the brain. It’s a very social and friendly game that can be played at whatever level people wish.”

For more details visit bridgewebs.com/wigan.

