Fans at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club, Ince, Wigan.

IT'S COMING HOME! Wigan football fans celebrate England's fantastic Euros win over Ukraine

Wigan football fans watched in sheer delight as England beat Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday night in the last 16 of the Euros.

By Michelle Adamson
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 7:33 am
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:25 am

The Three Lions’ demolition of Ukraine in Rome set up a clash with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night, with restrictions on capacity set to be eased for the fixture.

Fans are pictured here at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club and at [email protected]

Come on England !!

1.

Former England captain Alan Shearer believes “something special” is happening with the team at Euro 2020 after booking their place in the semi-finals.

2.

Harry Kane scored twice as Ukraine were swept aside 4-0 in Rome, with Harry Maguire and substitute Jordan Henderson also on target.

3.

After the drama of defeating Germany at a packed Wembley on Tuesday night, it was in the end a fairly straightforward evening for the Three Lions at the Stadio Olimpico.

4.

Gareth Southgate’s side have yet to concede a goal in the tournament so far, and will return home to face Denmark at Wembley.

