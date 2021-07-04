IT'S COMING HOME! Wigan football fans celebrate England's fantastic Euros win over Ukraine
Wigan football fans watched in sheer delight as England beat Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday night in the last 16 of the Euros.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 7:33 am
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:25 am
The Three Lions’ demolition of Ukraine in Rome set up a clash with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night, with restrictions on capacity set to be eased for the fixture.
Fans are pictured here at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club and at [email protected]
Come on England !!
