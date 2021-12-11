James Blunt comes to Wigan HMV

James Blunt's tweet

The HMV store in the Grand Arcade challenged the Your Beautiful singer to back its ad for his latest CD saying: "If James Blunt gives us a retweet, we'll play his fantastic new album all weekend back to back"

And Blunt duly responded, wittily adding: "The working conditions at HMV Wigan just hit a new low."

Wigan shoppers are now being urged to head down to the outlet to make sure the management have been true to their word!