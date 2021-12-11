James Blunt comes to Wigan HMV
A social media endorsement by chart topper James Blunt means Wigan shop staff could be listening to rather a lot of his music over the next two days.
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 11:36 am
Updated
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 11:38 am
The HMV store in the Grand Arcade challenged the Your Beautiful singer to back its ad for his latest CD saying: "If James Blunt gives us a retweet, we'll play his fantastic new album all weekend back to back"
And Blunt duly responded, wittily adding: "The working conditions at HMV Wigan just hit a new low."
Wigan shoppers are now being urged to head down to the outlet to make sure the management have been true to their word!
