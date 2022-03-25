Jazz, a podcast and the Really Awful Orchestra in a varied Wigan music line-up

On Sunday March 27 at 12.30pm the featured artists at the monthly Sunday Jazz in Wigan are recent winners of the Great Northern Big Band Competition: Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra and Wigan Youth Training Jazz Orchestra.

The concert takes place at Whelley Ex Servicemen’s Club on Vauxhall Road.

Tickets are available from www.justaddtickets.co.uk and on the door.

The Really Awful Orchestra

The monthly podcast from The Music Continuum “Jazz Notes, Jazz Conversations and More’” March (Episode 9) features former Standish Community High School guitarist Nick Kellie, also ex-WYJO guitarist and former winner of the Young Hank Marvin of the Year competition.

A fascinating story of commitment and determination that saw Nick make his way in the music world from Wigan to London, New York to Nashville to North Dakota and now resident in Los Angeles California.

Already this episode of the podcast has been downloaded in 15 countries and 55 cities.

It is available for free download on most music platforms including Apple Music and Spotify as well as on the website www.wiganjazzclub.co.uk

And then there is the next concert from the Really Awful Orchestra.

This amazing organisation is formed by people who are revisiting instruments they learned to play sometimes many years earlier but then neglected.

They play to sell-out crowds and the next time to hear them is at St Michael’s Church Swinley on Friday April 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 and are available from the church and from Peter Fletcher 07848 818276 or pay at the door.