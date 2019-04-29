Joanne Bailey-Collinge: Fund raising target reached in a week for tragic Wigan mum-of-five

A fund-raising campaign to support the family of Joanne Bailey-Collinge, who was killed in an horrific collision on Easter weekend, has surpassed its target in less than a week.

Joanne, a 34-year-old mum of five, died after the VW Polo she was driving was in collision with a VW Amarok and a Mercedes C220 Saloon.

The three-vehicle pile-up prompted a large police investigation and resulted in the arrests of five people, one of whom, Joseph Pownall, has been charged with Joanne’s manslaughter.

Family and friends of Joanne were quick to rally around her husband and children, launching an online fund-raiser to support them and help pay for funeral costs.

A target of £2,500 was set, and had successfully been reached by Thursday morning, with the total still rising as of this weekend.

Vikki Parker, a family friend who launched the Just Giving page, wrote: “This is amazing, I’d like to thank everyone so far for their donations, the family are so overwhelmed at the support they are getting through this page. Andy and the five girls will benefit so much for the money raised so far.”

Joanne’s brother Denny posted on the fund-raising page: “To all the kind hearted people who have donated, we as a family can’t thank you enough for your kind generosity over this very difficult and tragic time for us. Just shows how a community can come together, once again can’t thank you all enough.”

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old, who were in the Mercedes involved in the crash, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, while a third man who was in the car, also 20, is still being quizzed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Joseph Pownall, 26, will appear at Bolton Crown Court on May 20 to answer charges of manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, kidnap and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Steven Fairclough, 42 and of no fixed address, will appear at the same court on the same day, charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The driver and occupants of the Amarok failed to stop at the scene and the pick-up truck was later found abandoned on Bolton House Road, Wigan.

Detectives revealed how the driver and occupants escaped by forcing another motorist to drive them away.

Police are still on the hunt for two other occupants of the Amarok, who fled the scene and remain at large.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Residents can still donate to the fund-raiser here