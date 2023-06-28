News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Join ramblers for a walk round one of Wigan's jewels-in-the-crown

Walkers from neighbouring Bolton are coming over the border to take in one of Wigan’s special places.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Bolton CHA Rambling Club has organised an eight-mile walk taking in Haigh Woodland Park on Saturday July 8 and members of the public are invited to join in.

Read More
archive pictures of the Wigan's Rathbone Gala in 1988

Those taking part are asked to park on the road near to the Balcarres Arms at Haigh with walkers embarking at 10.30am.

The walkers will meet outside the Balcarres Arms, HaighThe walkers will meet outside the Balcarres Arms, Haigh
The walkers will meet outside the Balcarres Arms, Haigh
Related topics:WiganWalkersBolton