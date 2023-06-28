Join ramblers for a walk round one of Wigan's jewels-in-the-crown
Walkers from neighbouring Bolton are coming over the border to take in one of Wigan’s special places.
Charles Graham
Published 28th Jun 2023
Bolton CHA Rambling Club has organised an eight-mile walk taking in Haigh Woodland Park on Saturday July 8 and members of the public are invited to join in.
Those taking part are asked to park on the road near to the Balcarres Arms at Haigh with walkers embarking at 10.30am.