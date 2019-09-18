Join the major new Wigan campaign to celebrate 'Our Town'

A major new campaign aimed at celebrating Wigan’s sense of community pride will launch with a £600k fund to improve district centres.

Our Town has been inspired by feedback from residents and will champion the borough’s mix of ‘brilliant towns that make up one great place’.

Couns David Molyneux and Yvonne Klieve launch We Love Our Town

The cash pot will be earmarked for public realm, street-scene and environmental projects with each area of the borough supported by a ‘We Love Our Town’ scheme.

It has been reserved for 12 district centres not including Wigan and Leigh, the borough’s two main towns (because they already have their own masterplan).

The 12 districts are: Hindley, Golborne, Leigh, Orrell, Aspull, Lowton, Standish, Pemberton, Ashton, Atherton, Platt Bridge and Tyldesley

Leader of the council, Councillor David Molyneux, said: “Residents have been telling us their feelings of immense pride of being from Wigan borough and we want to give them even more reasons to feel that way.

“We also recognise that people have deep connections with their individual areas – not just our main towns - which is why this campaign will be tailored to each district.”

The campaign has been formed on the back of last year’s Big Listening Project, a consultation that saw thousands provide feedback about life in the borough as part The Deal 2030. The responses have been used to create an action plan for the £600k public realm works, which will be focussed on improvements such as better street signs, more litter or recycling bins and more attractive shop fronts.

This cash is in addition to the £10m investment fund, aimed at kick-starting regeneration and supporting local businesses, announced earlier this year.

Coun Molyneux added: “We’ve listened to feedback and it has been voiced loud and clear that improving our environment, having thriving town centres and fostering community links are priorities for our residents.

“That’s why we’ve already introduced measures to cut down on littering and move toward carbon-neutrality.

“The £600k Our Town fund will help spruce up our district centres in ways that have been identified as a priority by local residents.”

The wider Our Town campaign will promote the borough’s heritage and different communities – in addition to ‘talking up’ its history and sporting achievements.

Throughout the year residents will be asked to nominate people for the Our Town Awards, rewarding those who go the extra mile within the community.

There will also be short-story, poetry and photography competitions encouraging residents to share what they love about where they live. Lead cabinet member for district centres and night time economy, Coun Yvonne Klieve, said: “We’re committed to creating vibrant town centres, ensuring they are places residents can enjoy during the day and night.

“Our Town will build on the strong sense of community spirit felt in the borough with the series of improvement works chosen to make the biggest impact.

“During the Big Listening Project residents told us their community was a vitally important part of day-to-day life.

“It is this spirit – celebrating the many home-towns and great people that make up this borough – we want to foster.”

Atherton Collieries FC is supporting Our Town as its principles mirror the club’s ‘Pride of Atherton’ motto.

The Northern Premier League, Premier Division side opens its doors through the week to community groups who use their stadium as a base.

Jo Kinney, community, commercial and player liaison officer, said: “We want to invite the community into the club – it’s not about making money – it’s about helping them out and maybe they will get to know what we’re all about and become supporters.”

Smaller, start-up and independent firms in the borough are also being encouraged to bid for a separate support fund – the council’s Business Booster, with loans of up to £10,000 or grants up to £2,000.

Tell us how you feel about your local area by completing the Our Town survey at www.wigan.gov.uk/ourtown