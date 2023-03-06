Joining Jack has been recognised for its work in the charity sector and contribution to the local community.

With borough youngster Jack Johnson as its figurehead, the charity raises vital funds and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Jack Johnson celebrates his star

Representatives – including the Johnson family - gathered in Wigan Town Hall on Monday March 6 to receive formally their star ahead of the Run Wigan Festival which takes place on Sunday, March 19.

Leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux MBE, said: “For more than 10 years Jack’s story – paired with the hard work and determination to secure a better future for both Jack and children across the world - has captured the hearts of so many here in Wigan borough.

“Over the last decade the Wigan 10k, Run Wigan Festival and Wigan Bike Ride have gone from strength to strength, attracting thousands of entrants each year – giving residents the opportunity to give something back and inspiring them to get active.

“We’re proud to be recognising this long-standing commitment with a star on Believe Square and look forward to seeing what comes next.”

Jack with family and friends in a rain-lashed Believe Square

Joining Jack was created in 2012 when Jack was diagnosed with DMD, a currently incurable genetic disorder which affects one in every 3,500 boys worldwide.

The diagnosis sparked a movement to fund research and raise awareness of the disease, which has touched the lives of many people.

Individuals and organisations who have made a long-standing impact on the local community are awarded stars.

Other illustrious recipients of stars on Believe Square include Hollywood actor Sir Ian McKellen, keyworkers in the Covid-19 pandemic and Olympic athlete Jenny Meadows.

Jack's mum Alex Johnson

Alex and Andy Johnson, co-founders of Joining Jack and parents to Jack, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud for Jack and the charity to be recognised with a star on Believe Square.

“Ten years on from launching the charity, it is a wonderful honour not only for our family, but also the Joining Jack family and all our amazing supporters.”

Find out more about the charity by visiting their website: joiningjack.org

Wigan Council chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan addresses the audience at Wigan Town Hall

Council leader David Molyneux

The star in place in Believe Square