Jordan ready to offer his positive message

Jordan Gaskell from Hindley had the idea to create Gaskell’s Mental Health initiative after his own struggles with mental health.

“I’ve had my own battles with anxiety and depression and I try to do what I can to help people with their own mental health battles,” he said.

“As Robin Williams once said that the people who are saddest are normally the ones who make people smile the most.”

Jordan and Julie who run the Facebook page

The Facebook page launched only days ago has already taken off well, resulting in Jordan recruiting friend Julie Bennington.

Jordan said: “Because of the response we had after less than 24 hours, there is now two of us that run the page after Julie offered to help out and she has been doing an exceptional job.”

The page is designed not to just raise awareness of these issues, it is also intended to help spread positive messages and encourage people to feel better within themselves.

“First and foremost, it was set up to try to help tackle the constant increase of people combatting these problems and a lot of it is missed and not handled correctly.

“You have no idea how close people can be to the edge, I have spent countless hours trying to help people and in some cases prevent people from taking their own

lives.

“When you have these issues, it can be difficult to stay motivated, so we want this page to spread the message that things can get better.

“As a society it is important we take mental health more seriously and I believe if everyone did their part to try and help each other, there would be a massive improvement.”

He believes that because of failings within the government, people are not receiving the care they need and calls for communities to come together and promote positivity.

Jordan hopes in the long run if the group remains successful, he can establish a support group for people.

“At the moment, the plan is to keep the group growing, we currently have a support chatline going on the page where members can reach out and a member of the admin team will get back to them as soon as possible.

“In time if we gain more members and increased funding, I hope to offer more options such as meetings and events, expressing how to maintain a positive mental wellbeing.”