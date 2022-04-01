Josh Amini, aged 21, has autism and he began working in the role of a recycling and cleaning assistant in 2018.

But his journey to employment wasn’t without its setbacks.

After an unsuccessful interview back in 2017, the undeterred young man, backed by the council’s supporting skills and futures team, began a work experience placement in the council’s stores.

The ICES team with Josh, second from the left.

He worked incredibly hard and during his time on placement went from strength-to-strength, growing his self-confidence and independence.

In 2018 he applied for a role which led to his appointment as the council’s recycling and cleaning assistant in the Integrated Community Equipment Services team following an excellent interview.

Senior officers are shining a light on Josh’s successes as part of Autism Acceptance week.

Sharon Barber, director for community services at Wigan Council, said: “Josh’s managers can’t praise him enough for the hard work and dedication he’s put into his role over the last four years.

“Josh is an incredibly kind-hearted person who will always help any of his colleagues out – he’s definitely an asset to Wigan Council and we’re so proud that he is a part of team Wigan.”

Since 2017, Josh has also passed his driving test and continues to excel in his role. Josh said: “I really enjoy working with all the different people in the ICES team, having a laugh and learning new skills.

“I also love to go out on the van, delivering and collecting equipment to the service users who need it, every day is different.

“We also go out on nights out, and I really enjoy these and being part of the team. We all have a great time.”

Wigan Council’s supporting skills and futures team works in partnership with Wigan and Leigh College, providing specialist job coaching support for students who aspire to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Officers engage with employers and businesses getting students into placements, learning the valuable skills and experience needed to gain real work on the route to taking real opportunities and jobs.

Can your business or organisation help adults across Wigan borough to gain work experience? Find out more: wigan.gov.uk/supportedemployment or email [email protected]