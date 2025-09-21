World gold continues to elude the planet’s best female 800m runner after a pulsating final in Tokyo.

Atherton’s Keely Hodgkinson had been hoping to top the podium just as she did in the Olympics last year, despite an injury-hit 12 months.

But she had to settle for bronze after Kenya’s Lilian Odira stormed through on the final straight to win the race in a championship record time of 1:54.62 and compatriot and friend Georgia Hunter Bell clinched silver by one 100th of a second.

The two Britons embraced after the race and draped themselves in union flags, although television pundits said that Hunter Bell was likely to be the happier of the two who took second place with a personal best.

They had been in gold and silver medal position – led by Hodgkinson – on the home straight until Odira surged past them both to take gold.

Hodgkinson and Hunter-Bell had to wait before screens inside the stadium showed the latter, who claimed 1500m bronze on her Olympic debut in Paris last summer, had gotten over the line faster by the finest of margins in 1:54.90.

Hunter Bell had debated racing at both distances at these championships before deciding to focus on the 800m, and was even prep camp room-mates with bronze medallist Hodgkinson.

It was nevertheless a brave and determined showing for Hodgkinson, who just last month returned from a 376-day injury-plagued absence after becoming the Olympic champion.