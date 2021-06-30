Kind-hearted Wiganer at Heart of the Community gets award

John Kay receiving the Heart of the Community award

John Kay, from Norley Hall, received the Heart of the Community award for his tireless efforts helping his neighbours.

John, of Sherwood Grove, cooks and shops for elderly residents, does daily pie runs to lift spirits and goes to pick up pet food for people living nearby who are unable to get out and about.

She said: “He has been our support bubble and helps anyone he can. John volunteered at The Brick centre for homeless people in Wigan before Covid.

“He even gets pies delivered and then takes them round to friends and neighbours.

“He does food shopping for people who can’t get out, getting food for them and their pets.

“He cooks for some neighbours and nothing is too much trouble for him, he is such a generous person.

“To be frank, John is our rock as he chats to everyone and makes sure they are OK.”

John’s presence at the heart of his local community was underlined as many of his neighbours on Sherwood Drive came out of their homes last Friday morning to see him being presented with his award.

Fur Clemt, which prevents edible food going to landfill and is also based in Norley Hall, also sent over afternoon tea boxes for John and other residents in the grove.

Coun Draper said John was a “shining star” in his community.

She said: “John is the heart of the community. When we turned up to present the award he was absolutely gobsmacked. He was quite emotional and so was I.

“He listens to people, checks up on them and makes sure they are OK. I think that is what it means most to his neighbours and what they really like. The response on my Facebook has been astounding, so many people have written comments about John.

“John does all this for no reason other than that he loves it. To me, that is community.”