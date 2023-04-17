King Charles' Coronation: Here's everything you need to know if you are planning a street party in Wigan

Thousands of people will be celebrating by holding their very own street party, but what do you need to consider in preparation for the big day?

Here are some of the important factors to consider if you are organising a street party in Wigan ...

Do I need permission to close my road for a street party?

If you're planning a street party and want to close the road, it's important to obtain permission from your local council. Depending on the area you live in, you may not need permission if your road is quiet and won't affect the wider area. It's always worth checking with your council to be sure. If you encounter any difficulties, your local councillor can also assist you.

Do I need a permit to serve food?

No – as a private party you do not need a licence, unless you wanted to sell hot food and drink after 11pm. You can always ask your neighbours to bake cakes and make sandwiches for the party.

What are the rules regarding alcohol?

If you're planning to serve alcohol, you don't need a license if it's free or given away as a prize. However, if you're planning to sell alcohol, you'll need to apply for a 'temporary events notice' from your local council, and a small fee will apply. Keep in mind that underage drinking or any anti-social behaviour resulting from alcohol consumption can lead to intervention from the police, and you could face a fine or arrest.

Do I need permission from my neighbours to hold a street party?

It's a good idea to notify your neighbours and anyone who may be affected by the party, such as other residents or local businesses. You could hold a street meeting with your neighbours prior to organizing the event to ensure that everyone is happy for the party to go ahead and to allocate tasks to those who want to get involved in organising the party.

Is there a time any music/noise will have to stop?

There's no particular time that music needs to stop, but the Noise Act 1996 defines a maximum amount of noise that is acceptable between 11pm and 7am. It's best to stop the music during these hours to avoid any complaints or investigations from the local authority. If people are making a lot of noise in the street after 11pm or before 7am, the local authority can take action against them.

Do I need any special insurance for activities such as bouncy castles and play areas etc?

You don't need special insurance for activities such as bouncy castles and play areas, but it's a good idea to get the details of liability insurance from the companies or people providing the activities.

Could I be held legally liable if anyone is injured at the party or causes damage to public property?

If anyone is injured at the party or causes damage to public property, they would need to prove that you have been negligent in some way for you to be held legally liable. A parent or carer is not generally held liable for the injury of a child in their care unless they have been negligent in allowing the child to do something which could cause an injury or failure to prevent the child from doing something that could cause them injury. If someone causes damage to public property, the same as above applies. The person that has caused the damage would usually be liable for their actions. However, as above, if a child is in your care and they damage public property, you could be held liable in certain circumstances.

What else should be considered?